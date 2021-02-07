Evan Rachel Wood addresses past threats Marilyn Manson that could ‘ruin’ her career

Evan Rachel Wood has come forward to shed light on some threats she began receiving shortly after she came out with claims of past abusive behavior by Marilyn Manson.



According to People magazine the star admits that last year she filed a police report after being "alerted to threats made" by Marilyn Manson's wife.

Evan shed light on it all over on Instagram Stories and wrote, "On December 19th it was revealed "On Dec 19th, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian's Wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE, after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol, after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas.” The pictures in question contain shots that could "'Ruin my career' and 'Shut me up’.”

One of the pictures include Evan wearing Manson’s hat "which has long been a part of his stage show and photographed on many people in his camp. This is a part of the humiliation and blackmail."