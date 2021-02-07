Oscar-winning Susan Sarandon supports farmers’ protest in India

US actress Susan Sarandon has come out in support of farmers’ protest in India, saying she is standing in solidarity with farmers.



Sharing a New York Times report on Twitter, the veteran Hollywood star said, “Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

The Oscar-winning actress and activist further said, “Read about who they are and why they’re protesting below.”

Susan extended support to farmers protest in Indian days after Rihanna drew global attention to the cause of protesting farmers.

Rihanna’s tweet in support of the farmers had prompted Indian backlash against the singer.

Besides Rihanna, Hollywood star John Cusack has also extended support to farmers protest in India.