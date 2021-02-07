close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 7, 2021

Oscar-winning Susan Sarandon supports farmers’ protest in India

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 07, 2021
Oscar-winning Susan Sarandon supports farmers’ protest in India

US actress Susan Sarandon has come out in support of farmers’ protest in India, saying she is standing in solidarity with farmers.

Sharing a New York Times report on Twitter, the veteran Hollywood star said, “Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

The Oscar-winning actress and activist further said, “Read about who they are and why they’re protesting below.”

Susan extended support to farmers protest in Indian days after Rihanna drew global attention to the cause of protesting farmers.

Rihanna’s tweet in support of the farmers had prompted Indian backlash against the singer.

Besides Rihanna, Hollywood star John Cusack has also extended support to farmers protest in India.

Latest News

More From Entertainment