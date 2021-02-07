close
Sat Feb 06, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 7, 2021

'Kate Middleton looked unrecognisable in rare video'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 07, 2021

Kate Middleton recently released a rare selfie video on social media and royal experts are analyzing the clip.

 The video was released by Kensington Royal social media accounts as the Duchess of Cambridge marked Children's Mental Health Week.

Commenting on her look, HeirPod Host Omid Scobie said Kate took it to the outdoors in the way she knows best.

"We have heard her talk a lot about the importance of spending time outside. Apparently it was filmed after she went for a run at her Anmer Hall estate. Hence why he was wearing a beanie and casual clothing."


