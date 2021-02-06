Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah shares emotional note for sister Aslisah Alkoclar

Leading Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar penned down an emotional note for sister Aslisah Alkoclar.



Taking to Instagram, Neslisah shared dazzling pictures of herself with the sibling and wrote in Turkish.

“While you were floating like a fairy girl, my memories kept turning in my mind all day long, our childhood, our games ...It's like yesterday.”

She went on to say, “My life piece, let your heart beat with love for a lifetime, your beautiful face shines with happiness, peace and love.”

“I love you very much #aslisahkaan.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



