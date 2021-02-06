close
Sat Feb 06, 2021
February 6, 2021

Princess Diana read Camilla-Parker's mind during their first meeting

Sat, Feb 06, 2021

Princess Diana reportedly shed lights on her relationship with Camilla-Parker Bowles in her secretly recorded secretly-recorded interviews for her biography.

The Princess of Wales reportedly revealed bitter truth about her relationship with the Duchess of Cornwall in secretly-recorded interviews in 1991 for her biography, "Diana: Her True Story" by Andrew Morton.

Diana said she was seen as a threat by  Camilla Parker-Bowles from their first meeting,  Prince Harry's mom reportedly revealed this in secretly recorded tapes, which were  later used as material for  her biography.

A revised version of the book, titled "Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words," published in 2017, featuring quotes from the recorded sessions.

"[I met her] very early on. I was introduced to the circle, but I was a threat. I was a very young girl but I was a threat," Diana was quoted as saying.

She, according to a media outlet, revealed more things about  Comilla. The princess also described a lunch meeting she had with Camilla after her engagement to Prince Charles, where Camilla reportedly asked if Diana planned to hunt with her new fiance.

Diana was 19 when she got engaged to 32-year-old Prince Charles. Nearly one billion people from 74 countries tuned in to watch Diana and Charles' nuptials on July 29 in 1981. Camilla was 33 at the time. 

During Charles's divorce from Diana, her tragic death in 1997, and in the years that followed, Camilla and Charles reportedly remained together. 

On April 9, 2005, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall. 

