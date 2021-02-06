Hailey Bieber looks ethereal in jaw-dropping photoshoot for Beyonce's clothing brand

Hailey Bieber set pulses racing as she showed off her model figure in latex dress for Beyonce's clothing brand.

Justin Bieber's model wife left fans in awe with her looks during the latest styling session as she teamed up with Beyonce Knowles' brand Ivy Park.

The photos are for the brand's third collection with the supermodel flaunting the pieces on offer.



In one of the snaps, the 24-year-old was looking gorgeous as she rocked an icy blue latex dress along with grey Adidas trainers, white socks, and an off-white hat.

Hailey cut a model figure in every in another snap , sporting a bright pink and patterned matching top, beanie hat, and bicycle shorts as she posed on a fluffy white cushioned seat.



Hailey's new streetstyle looks went down a treat with followers on Instagram. One person wrote in the comments section: "OKAYYYYYYYY EVERYONE COLLAPSED".

Undoubtedly, Hailey and Beyonce were an ideal match for a collaboration.



The shoot comes days-after Hailey Bieber opened up about seeking therapy to cope with abuse from social media trolls.