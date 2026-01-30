Sydney Sweeney explains why she kept romance with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino out of the spotlight

Sydney Sweeney is looking back on her relationship with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino.

The 28-year-old Euphoria star discussed her romance that lasted most of her 20s in a recent Cosmopolitan cover interview published Thursday.

“I was in a relationship for a very long time, for seven and a half years, and I never talked about it,” Sweeney said.

She and the 42-year-old Chicago businessman first sparked dating rumours in 2018 and became engaged in 2022. However, by March 2025, news outlets confirmed that the actress had called off the engagement.

Reflecting on their relationship, the actress revealed why she kept it out of the spotlight. “I was very private. No one would ever see us. I think it’s important to have some things for myself,” Sweeney explained.

“I understand that I’m a public person, but I’m still in my 20s. I’m still figuring out love, and it’s hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like.”

“At the same time, for all of my 20s, I put my head down and focused on work, and now I want to experience things. But it’s hard deciding that I want to experience love in the public eye. I’m just navigating it all,” she added.