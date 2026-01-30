Kim Kardashian says she hasn’t done this household chore in years

Kim Kardashian is admitting she has not done some everyday tasks in a very long time.

The reality star, 45, opened up during a recent appearance on her sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé In Wonder Land, where they reminisced about childhood memories and played a game called “When Was the Last Time.”

As the sisters reconnected, Khloé asked Kim about the last time she handled common chores herself. When asked about grocery shopping, Kim went, “I feel like we went to Erewhon on our show six years ago or something. But before that, maybe 12 years.”

Kim said she would actually enjoy grocery shopping under the right conditions. She joked about wanting a store to close so she could browse freely. Khloé even suggested they go together after recording, which Kim cautiously agreed to.

Other chores they discussed were vacuuming, cooking, laundry, and dishes. Kim said she likes vacuuming but has not done it in a long time. “I actually enjoy vacuuming, but I haven't done it in a really long time.”

Kim confirmed she pumps her own gas, while Khloé admitted gas stations make her uncomfortable.

“Oh, I don't like gas stations. That's the one thing I'm like really weird about,” Khloé admitted.

As they discussed cooking, laundry, and dishes. Khloé pushed back against the idea that they are helpless. “Like, we’re not incompetent human beings,” Khloé said. “But I think they think we have like butlers or someone waiting at our feet.”