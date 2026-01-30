Mariah Carey makes rare confession about being labeled a 'legend'

Mariah Carey is staying humble ahead of a major milestone.

In a recent interview for Billboard's recent cover story, the singer talked about her career and her forthcoming MusiCares' honor, where she will be crowned with 2026 Person of the Year.

During the conversation, Carey revealed why she doesn't call herself a "legend" despite having nineteen No. 1 hits under her name and five-time Grammy winner.

"Everybody has their own little meanings for what things they say," Carey shared.

"But I don’t call myself a legend. I’m just still working, still trying hard," she explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Carey revealed the valuable lesson she learned during her music career.

“The one lesson I’ve learned is to just be true to yourself,” she added. “And I was fortunate enough to be able to do that. There were some things along the way that weren’t ideal, you know, but here I am.”

Executive director of MusiCares, Theresa Wolters, previously said in a statement ahead of the honor, "Mariah Carey’s influence extends far beyond her remarkable artistry. She has used her platform consistently to provide tangible support to communities, whether through disaster relief, youth empowerment or programs that help those facing barriers to opportunity.

"Her work exemplifies the values at the heart of MusiCares: creating systems of care that lift people up and ensure music professionals and communities can thrive."