Oprah Winfrey rings in 72nd birthday with gym session after weight loss

Oprah Winfrey marked her 72nd birthday with an intense gym session on Thursday.

The media icon shared a video on Instagram showing herself deadlifting during a workout. On the milestone, she turned up to the gym in navy leggings, a long-sleeved blue top, and white sneakers, with her hair pulled back with a headband.

In the video, she completed several reps with a weighted barbell, then walked toward the camera and laughed.

She admitted she once had no idea what deadlifting even was. She joked that singer Adele had mentioned deadlifting years earlier. At the time, Winfrey said she pretended to understand.

She also included a throwback clip from the 2021 interview where Adele talked about lifting heavy weights.

In the caption, Winfrey reflected on how life feels different at 72. "Life at 72 is looking different than every other decade. Two summers and two new knees ago, I decided to add strength training to my workouts because we all need to maintain muscle as we get older."

She added, "I can't say I'm ready for the Olympics like Adele, but I sure feel stronger. So, in honor of another trip around the sun for me, go try something new. You never know where it will lead you," she said further in her caption.

Winfrey has been open about using GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic or Wegovy as part of her weight loss journey. She has also spoken about lifestyle changes. These include working out six days a week and quitting alcohol.

In recent interviews, she said she feels more at peace with aging and described a renewed connection with her body after knee surgery and weight loss.

"There is a sense of knowing that there isn't as much time left and I am at peace with that knowing. There's a sense of urgency for me about living well," she said on the Today show in 2024.

"I really felt like I've had a new opportunity to live inside my body in a way that I hadn't been able to for years because being overweight, and being overweight causing the knees to be even worse."