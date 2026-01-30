Sydney Sweeney responds to 'MAGA Barbie' label

Sydney Sweeney is pushing back against online speculation about her political views.

In a new interview, the 28-year-old actress addressed the recurring “MAGA Barbie” label when asked about commenters who frequently assign political identities to her online.

"I've never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of," the Euphoria star told Cosmopolitan.

She added that staying silent has often made things worse. "I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it's somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that."

When asked why she does not directly shut down the rumours, Sweeney said she has not found a solution that works.

"I haven’t figured it out. I’m not a hateful person. If I say, 'That’s not true,' they’ll come at me like, 'You’re just saying that to look better.' There’s no winning. There’s never any winning."

Sweeney said the only option left is to remain grounded in who she is. "I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can’t make everyone love me. I know what I stand for."

Elsewhere in the interview, Sweeney reiterated that she does not consider herself a political figure.

"I’m in the arts. I’m not here to speak on politics. That’s not an area I’ve ever even imagined getting into. It’s not why I became who I am," she said. "I became an actor because I like to tell stories, but I don’t believe in hate in any form. I believe we should all love each other and have respect and understanding for one another."

Political chatter around Sweeney increased after her American Eagle jeans campaign sparked debate in July 2025, to which Sweeney said in December that she was surprised by the reaction to the ad.