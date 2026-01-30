Speculations emerge about Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's lavish lifestyle budget

Speculation around Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's finances has resurfaced following the aspiring chef's public comments about his estrangement from parents David and Victoria Beckham.

Journalist Marina Hyde claimed earlier this month that Nicola receives a reported $1 million monthly allowance from her billionaire father, Nelson Peltz.

During an episode of The Rest Is Entertainment, Hyde suggested that while the Beckhams financially support Brooklyn, they expect him to become independent.

However, the claim was swiftly denied. A source told HELLO! that the allowance story was “100% false” and a fabricated rumour with no factual basis.

Regardless, the couple regularly shares glimpses of their high-end lifestyle on social media, including their globe-trotting vacations to fine dining and a multimillion-dollar Beverly Hills home.

Recent posts showed a private gourmet dinner in California, complete with bottles of Château d’Yquem reportedly valued at up to $147,000. They are also frequent patrons of upscale restaurants, including Nobu, Hayato, Osteria Mozza, and Le Bilboquet.

The pair also owns a $16 million Beverly Hills mansion featuring four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a home cinema, spa, sauna, steam room, and a private gym.

They often vacation with Nicola’s family, including trips aboard a $117 million megayacht off St. Tropez, and have shared photos from destinations such as the UAE, Mexico, and Aspen.

Their designer-filled wardrobe includes vintage Chanel, Alaïa, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, and Tom Ford. In 2023, they offered Vogue a rare look inside their collection.

Brooklyn recently addressed tensions with his parents on Instagram, alleging long-standing control and disrespect toward Nicola, dating back to before their 2022 wedding. David and Victoria Beckham have not publicly responded to the claims.