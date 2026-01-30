Gigi Hadid melts hearts as Kai experiences Disney World for first time
The model posted rare snaps from Disney World outing with daughter Kai
Gigi Hadid is exploring the magic with her daughter Kai at Disney World
On Thursday, January 29, the supermodel took to her Instagaram account to share some insights into her recent trip to the Disney park, as the doting mom visited the park with Kai for the first time.
In the candid post, Gigi posted several snaps while enjoying a getaway from her busy schedule.
Along with her daughter Kai, Bella Hadid also joined Gigi for this cozy outing.
The carousel began with Gigi's snap, in which she can be seen wearing a green Disney-themed shirt along with big Mickey Mouse gloves.
In the second slide, Gigi put her gloves on Kai’s face, who is donning a red sweatshirt.
In one of the slides, Kai can be seen jumping with happiness while waving to a giant bird mascot
Bella also made an appearance in a few of the images included in the carousel.
The last slide showed Gigi giving a hug to a big Mickey Mouse mascot.
Gushing over her experience, Gigi wrote in the caption, "Magic all around. (Take me back) @WaltDisneyWorld #WaltDisneyWorld ft a Floridian frost !!"
"So grateful to the thousands of @DisneyParks cast members who keep the magic alive every day!! (esp our MVP Jaime who always gives us the most unforgettable time THANK YOU) Experiencing my baby experience Disney is just heaven. "
