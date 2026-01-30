Kristy Scott drops first vlog since filing for divorce from Desmond Scott

Kristy Scott has returned to social media with her first vlog since filing for divorce from her husband, Desmond Scott.

The influencer shared the video on Wednesday, posting it to both Instagram and TikTok, where she has a combined following of more than 27 million.

The three-minute vlog shows Kristy grocery shopping, which she described as her first grocery trip in what she called a “new, unexpected chapter.” She admitted she felt anxious filming again and said her nervous system has been overwhelmed for weeks.

Kristy filed for divorce from Desmond about a month ago. The former couple married in 2014 after dating for four years and share two sons, Vance, 7, and Westin, 6.

In the video, Kristy addressed fans who have been asking for her usual lighthearted content. She said she is not in that mindset right now.

"I'm just like not in that headspace ... I'm just gonna share with you guys the raw, the real, the ugly, just like how I'm transitioning," she said.

Kristy explained that she no longer feels able to perform or joke for the camera. She said this moment is forcing people to see a different side of her.

"I don't wanna get emotional, but I kind of feel like this is gonna force you guys to see a different side of me, because y'all always see like my chaotic, humorous side, and it's just not in me to do that at this current moment in time," Kristy explained. "I can't lie and say that I wanna be flipping around my living room right now."

As she walked through the store, Kristy talked about independence and how small tasks now feel different.

"I was a little excited to go grocery shopping for the first time, 'cause I feel like I can just get like anything I want. Not that I couldn't before, but it just feels a little different," said Kristy.

She also noted that there is currently no drama between her and Desmond. She said many women have reached out to share similar experiences, and reading those messages has brought comfort.

In December, Kristy cited infidelity as the reason for the split. Desmond later confirmed the divorce and publicly apologised, saying he remains committed to co-parenting their children.