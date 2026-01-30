Kim Kardashian brands Meghan Markle’s latest move ‘silly’

Body: Kim Kardashian’s trust feelings been revealed months after Meghan Markle backed down from a photo op.

The 45-year-old makeup mogul, who later took down photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from her mother, Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday, reveals what really happened.

Speaking to sister Khloe Kardashian’s podcast, Kim revealed: "It was really innocent, which is so crazy," Kim explained as she snubbed conjecture around Meghan and Kris’ fall out.

"Mum and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.

"We were told that it was totally cool to post. And then after it was posted, I think they realised it was Remembrance Day and they didn't want to be seen at a party, even though it's already up, you know, and then taken down. And then I think they realised, like, 'Oh this was so silly.'"

