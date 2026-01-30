Kim Kardashian spills on Britney Spears sleepover that got ‘out of control’

Khloe Kardashian is dishing on a "crazy sleepover" night with Britney Spears.

During the latest episode of her sister's podcast, Khloe In Wonder Land, the SKIMS founder opened up about some of her "iconic stories."

Khloe asked Kim to reveal how pop superstar Britney "ended up in bed with us" back in November.

Gushing over the 44-year-old pop singer, Kim said, "She is just a doll. She's like the sweetest, sweetest girl."

Kim shared that Spears' manager first reached out to her and arranged the whole setup.

"She wanted to come over and we hung," Kim explained.

Khloe interjected, "Shoutout to Cade."

Kim further noted that she had met Britney a couple of times before and she "wanted some girl time."

Moreover, Khloe noted that their sleepover moment got "out of control," adding, "It was everywhere that we were having this crazy sleepover. I’m like, it's just girls being girls."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Kim also shared that she has bought Britney's outfit in an auction.

"I have the Britney Spears Bob Mackie crystal bikini top with the Dolce Gabbana jeans, and she wore the jeans with the crystals over," Kim revealed.