Blake Lively’s voice message to Justin Baldoni revealed as legal fight escalates

A private voice memo Blake Lively sent to Justin Baldoni during the production of It Ends With Us has surfaced amid their escalating legal war.

The audio sent in February 2023 expressed concerns about the filming schedule, according to newly unsealed court documents in the pair’s ongoing legal battle.

“I hope you’re so well,” Lively began in the message, per People who obtained the paperwork on Thursday. “I just wanted to connect to put something on your radar.”

The actress said she hesitated to raise the issue but was encouraged by her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to speak openly with Baldoni, citing the trust between them. “You guys have such a great trust. Fill him in,” Reynolds allegedly told her.

Speaking “as a friend more than anything,” Lively described feeling overwhelmed about filming It Ends With Us back-to-back with Proxy shortly after welcoming her son, Olin.

For those unversed, Lively and Baldoni both worked on Proxy in 2023. Lively starred in the film, and Baldoni was involved as a co-star and producer.

The actress filmed Proxy from March to May 2023, then moved directly into It Ends With Us production, which was later delayed by the writers’ strike.

She noted that the compressed schedule, lack of sleep, and difficulty finding a baby nurse had added to her stress.

“Shooting in April, shooting in March is just too soon after having a baby and not sleeping and wanting to be in my best shape,” Lively said. She also shared concerns about being separated from Reynolds for an extended period.

“Ryan and I have also been really stressed about spending a month apart. … The most we’ve ever done is less than two weeks.”

Lively acknowledged that the situation was “so not [Baldoni’s] problem” and clarified she was not asking for changes, but checking if a small adjustment could be possible in a way that also aligns with the production’s needs.

“I know our schedule is our schedule, I’m not trying to move anything. But if by chance you’re like, ‘Oh my God, if I could go two weeks earlier, that would actually be great,’ then amazing. If it is what it is, then it is what it is.”

She concluded the voice memo, which she requested Baldoni “keep between” them, by saying, “So nice talking to you. [Well], not talking to you. This is so sad. This is my social interaction these days ... just talking into voice memos.”

Rumours of tension between the co-stars surfaced in August 2024 when It Ends With Us was released, fueled by their lack of interaction during the promotion.

In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment, which he denied. Baldoni countersued in January 2025, but that case was later dismissed. The trial is scheduled to begin on May 18, 2026.