Christopher Plummer, who became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, dies

Christopher Plummer, who was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Russian author Leo Tolstoy in 2009’s “The Last Station.”, has died at the age of 91.



He became the oldest actor to win an Oscar in 2012. His death was announced by his longtime friend and manager on Friday.



“The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend,” Andrews said in a statement. “I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years.”



Plummer passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut with his wife Elaine Taylor at his side.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” manager Lou Pitt said in a statement.

Plummer, an accomplished Shakespearean actor honored for his varied stage, television and film work in a career that spanned more than six decades, was best known for his role in “The Sound Of Music,” which at the time eclipsed “Gone With the Wind” (1939) as the top-earning movie ever.