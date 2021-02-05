Why Kate Middleton’s parents hold an iron clad grip on the royal family’s future via Prince George

Royal commentators recently weighed in on the power Kate Middleton’s parents have on the future of the royal family.

This observation has been brought forward by the narrator of When the Middletons Met the Monarchy, Glynis Barber

She claimed, "The stark difference between Kate and William's upbringings had led to speculation over where Prince George will spend his academic years. Typically a royal tuition starts with boarding school at eight years old, an age Prince George is fast approaching."

Even Daily Mail's Editor-at-Large Richard Kay weighed in and claimed, “Many people thought George's first school would be the same pre-prep school that William himself went to. We all remember Diana doing the school run with William and Harry in the early 1990s."

"Then we assumed that George would be packed off to a boarding prep school and ultimately to Eton. They surprised us with their choice with Thomas' prep school in London for George.”

"I should imagine that Mike and Carole will be pretty involved in what kind of establishment would suit George. One thing's for certain, they'll keep the decision very private for as long as they can."