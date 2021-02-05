close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
Lady Gaga spills the beans behind her Inauguration performance: 'It was a day of love'

Fri, Feb 05, 2021
Lady Gaga spills the beans behind her Inauguration performance: 'It was a day of love'

Lady Gaga opened up about her Inauguration performance during a recent interview and stole the hearts of her fans with her candid honesty.

The singer shed light on it all during an interview with People  magazine and was quoted saying, "It was the honor of my lifetime."

She even added, "I wish to send an extended prayer out to all the people that live on this land, that you will feel whole, that you will feel loved, that we all work in the interest of building the beloved community together."

"I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol."

