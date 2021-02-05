close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
February 5, 2021

Sajal Ali showers love on sister Saboor Ali

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 05, 2021
Sajal Ali showers love on sister Saboor Ali

Pakistani star Sajal Ali showered love on sister Saboor Ali after the latter posted her dazzling snaps from her latest photoshoot.

The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared photos of her sister in the stories.

Sajal posted the pictures with heart emoticon.

The actress shared another picture with caption “Gorgeous”.

Saboor Ali looked breathtaking gorgeous in red bridal ensembles.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz