Sajal Ali showers love on sister Saboor Ali

Pakistani star Sajal Ali showered love on sister Saboor Ali after the latter posted her dazzling snaps from her latest photoshoot.



The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared photos of her sister in the stories.

Sajal posted the pictures with heart emoticon.

The actress shared another picture with caption “Gorgeous”.

Saboor Ali looked breathtaking gorgeous in red bridal ensembles.