Bilal Saeed issues clarification after viral video

Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed has issued a clarification statement after a video of him involved in physical fight with his brother and a woman went viral on social media.



Sharing a glimpse of what he suffered, Bilal said “Violence against anyone whether man or woman is wrong but It is my right to protect myself and my loved ones if I am physically and verbally harmed and threatened.”

He shared the video of vandalism at his home and captioned it, “This is just a glimpse of what I have suffered.”

“I never spoke about it. People should know that being famous is not a privilege but in fact can be problematic sometimes. I believe in bodily autonomy and safety for all. Violence against anyone whether man or woman is wrong but It is my right to protect myself and my loved ones if I am physically and verbally harmed and threatened.”

“I am not proud of engaging in a physical fight but I am only human and it was a reaction to all the torture I suffered. I am sorry that my fans had to see this side of me and I do not intend to support or promote violence."