‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL aka Abdul Rehman hits 800,000 followers on Instagram

Turkish star Celal AL, who essays the role of Abdul Rehman in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has reached 800,000 followers on Instagram and has expressed hope to hit one million soon with the support of the fans.



Celal took to photo-video sharing platform and thanked his fans in Turkish, English, Arabic and Urdu languages.

He wrote, “I am really thankful for each and every one of my 800,000 followers. Lets make it 1M with your precious supports. With greetings and prayers..”

He also said in roman Urdu, “Main 8 lakh looghoun me har aik ka shukriya ada karta houn ap sab ki support or Duaun'n se bohat jald 1 million chahny waly bhi ho jaingy.”

Celal rose to fame with his stellar performance as Abdul Rehman, a warrior and close aide of Ertugrul, in Dirilis: Ertugrul.