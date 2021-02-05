Gigi Hadid opens up on her labor and delivery experience at home

Gigi Hadid shared heartfelt experience of giving birth to her sweet daughter Khai, saying she didn't know her natural 14-hour home birth was over until Zayn Malik caught their daughter in his arms.

The supermodel gave birth to her first child at Pennsylvania farm in presence of her loved ones in September 2020.

The 25-year-old, in a Vogue profile published on Thursday, gave an in-depth account of her natural home birth last year.



The charming showbiz personality revealed that they intended to have the baby in a New York City hospital but shifted plans due to coronavirus restrictions.

Her beau Zayn Malik, mother Yolanda, sister Bella Hadid and a local midwife surrounded a blow-up bath during the model's 14 hours of labor.

Gigi said: "My midwife looked at me and was like, 'You're doing it. No one can help you. You're past the point of the epidural anyway, so you'd be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed."

The superstar described the moments in her words, saying she "looked crazy" and called herself an "animal woman."

Gigi didn't realize she delivered until Zayn Malik caught the baby. 'I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute.'