Thu Feb 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 4, 2021

Aleen Keshishian who charted Jennifer Aniston's career receives birthday greetings from 'Friends' star

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 04, 2021

Aleen Keshishian has helped chart the careers of women like Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Laura Linney.

 Aniston on Thursday sent birthday greetings to Aleen, the producer and manager known for Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

Taking to Instagram, the "Friends" star shared a picture with Aleen with a caption that read, Happy birthday Keshishian".

Jennifer Aniston also tagged singer Selena Gomez in her Instagram story.


