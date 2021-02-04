close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 4, 2021

Gigi Hadid reveals first solo Vogue cover as she returns to modeling as mother

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 04, 2021

Modeling and motherhood seem to be a breeze for Gigi Hadid as she unveiled her first magazine cover since becoming a parent.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared multiple photos from what she said is her first solo cover for Vogue.

The model can be seen rocking her enviable figure in stunning dresses while also having her long locks on display.

She also reflected over her first shoot as a new mother and revealed the ups and downs of the entire process.

"Who would have thought I’d be feeding my baby girl her morning bottle as we share my first @voguemagazine solo cover ?! I am emotional and honored to take my first professional step, in this new chapter of womanhood, with this dream come true!" she wrote.

"Khai is now rockin’ in her Nemo bouncer so I can type this, and I’m reflecting on all the people, memories, flights & fittings, early mornings, late nights, laughs & tears, mishaps & miracles that have made up my almost-decade in fashion."

Take a look:







