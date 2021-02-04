close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
February 4, 2021

Nick Cannon tests positive for COVID-19, puts hosting duties at halt

Thu, Feb 04, 2021
Nick Cannon has been diagnosed with coronavirus

Nick Cannon has contracted the novel coronavirus, PEOPLE reported on Thursday.

The singer has temporarily halted his hosting stint of  The Masked Singer in order to rest and quarantine, Variety confirmed.

Instead, will be replaced by Niecy Nash, 50, who previously had appeared on the show's fourth season as a guest judge.

The singing competition's fifth season, hosted by Cannon, is all set to premiere  in March, with Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy returning as judges.

After the coronavirus outbreak, production of the show was put on hold temporarily in last year. 

Filming resumed in August with new health and safety precautions put in place to keep the contestants and crew safe.

