Thu Feb 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 4, 2021

Bebe Rexha shuts down false rumours suggesting she is dead: 'That’s messed up'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 04, 2021
Bebe Rexha dismissed reports suggesting she died from drug overdose on Thursday.

The internet went into frenzy after rumours started circulating online that the famous singer has passed away. When hundreds and thousands of condolence tweets about the singer’s death started pouring in on Twitter, the situation got much worse. 

Whoever started the rumour was pretty prepared with fabricated proofs about the young singer’s death and even issued a false press statement from her family that claimed: “She was the light in our lives. We would appreciate some privacy in these difficult times."

As soon as the preposterous news reached the ears of  Bebe, she decided to clarify and playfully deflate the situation.

"Jeez I stay off line for three days and not only am I dead but I died of a drug overdose?!?!" She further quoted CNN’s cited tweet confirming her death with a caption:

“Omg god forbid what the hell. That’s messed up god forbid," she said while also replying to a tweet suggesting that there is a fake message from her mother circulating on twitter, to which Bebe replied, “Whattttt putting my mom in the mix that’s messsd uppppp.”

