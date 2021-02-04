Pregnant Kareena Kapoor going strong as due date nears

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, is going strong even as the due date nears.



Sharing a boomerang video on her Instagram handle, the Good Newwz actress said “9 months and going strong”.

Kareena further said “#NotGivingUp #FunTimes #BTS”.

She also posted another video in her Insta story with the same caption.

Last week, Saif Ali Khan had revealed the due date of Kareena.

In an interview, Khan had revealed, “The baby is due sometime in early February.”