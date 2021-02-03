close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 3, 2021

BTS score a major charity sale with their auctioned ‘Dynamite’ outfits

BTS have managed to auction their Dynamite music video outfits for almost $162,500 and their fan base is elated over the update.

For those unaware, the auction was held on January 31st and all of the outfits were sold to a Japanese art collector named Yusaku Maezawa as well as YouTuber Hikakin for $162,500.

This is not the group’s only charitable contribution, barely a few weeks ago the boys donated their sets of custom-made microphones for over $83,200.

