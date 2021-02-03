BTS score a major charity sale with their auctioned ‘Dynamite’ outfits

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BTS have managed to auction their Dynamite music video outfits for almost $162,500 and their fan base is elated over the update.
For those unaware, the auction was held on January 31st and all of the outfits were sold to a Japanese art collector named Yusaku Maezawa as well as YouTuber Hikakin for $162,500.
This is not the group’s only charitable contribution, barely a few weeks ago the boys donated their sets of custom-made microphones for over $83,200.