BTS score a major charity sale with their auctioned ‘Dynamite’ outfits

BTS have managed to auction their Dynamite music video outfits for almost $162,500 and their fan base is elated over the update.



For those unaware, the auction was held on January 31st and all of the outfits were sold to a Japanese art collector named Yusaku Maezawa as well as YouTuber Hikakin for $162,500.

This is not the group’s only charitable contribution, barely a few weeks ago the boys donated their sets of custom-made microphones for over $83,200.