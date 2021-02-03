close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 3, 2021

Prince Harry morbidly 'obsessed' with keeping Archie's birth strictly hidden, says expert

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 03, 2021

Prince Harry made palace staffers move to tears of frustration and despair over Archie's birth certificate row

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were under fire after her maiden name was removed on son Archie's birth certificate.

According to a palace insider, the name change came on the request of the Duchess of Sussex herself.

About the entire fiasco, royal expert  Rebecca English wrote in the Daily Mail, "Much of what we have seen unfold this week has its origins in Archie’s birth, which Harry became almost morbidly obsessed with keeping as secret as possible, even including where and when his son was born.

"Behind the scenes, matters were so fraught that more than one official — as I know from personal experience — was reduced to tears of frustration and despair."

Archie's birth certificate was first issued on May 17 and presented the Duchess' two names - Rachel Meghan - and her title, reading: "Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex"."

