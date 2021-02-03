Cardi B expresses her gratitude over the ‘support’ for ‘UP’

Cardi B finally decided to take to social media and award fans an update regarding her new single UP.



It was all said when the award winning rapper took to Twitter and wrote, " I want to thank all my fans and everyone that genuinely support me .I been preparing for this week for over a month.Unfortunately I’m not feeling how I wanted to feel today .I’m very happy that you guys are happy and just know I do this cause ya go so hard for me.”



In the second tweet however, she explained, “I’m human and I believe that I’m strong but it’s just too much sometimes .I can’t thank my fans enough for lifting me up and remaining solid it really be too much.”





