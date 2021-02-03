Dolly Parton rejected the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump twice

Dolly Parton refused both times and explained the reason why she could not accept it

Music icon Dolly Parton is known as the industry's most revered voices all over the world.

After decades of success, the Jolene crooner, 75, was once offered the highest national honour by former US president Donald Trump who wanted to recognize the singer by giving her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, not once but twice!

However, Parton refused both times and explained the reason why she could not accept it.

Speaking to TODAY, she revealed: “I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID.”

“Now I feel like if I take it, I’ll be doing politics, so I’m not sure. But I don’t work for those awards,. It’d be nice but I’m not sure that I even deserve it. But it’s a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it,” she said.