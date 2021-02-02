‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ all unanswered questions analyzed under one roof

Fate: The Winx Saga is a Winx Club fan’s dream come true and with no season 2 release date in site, many fans have become antsy and desperate for answers to some of the show’s most shocking twists and creative devices. Some questions spiraling through the minds of fans include;





Is Bloom royalty?

In the original Winx Club, Bloom is a royal fairy who was evacuated onto earth by her older sister Daphne, the Nymph of Sirenix, after their homeland Domino was attacked by the Three old Witches.

However, in this adaptation, the only links to Bloom’s past available to fans are the idea of changelings and Rosallnd, who may or may not be the perpetrator that whisked Bloom away from her parents in the first place.





Whats the end game?

Why did Rosallnd kill headmistress Farrah Dowling? and what is her end game with Bloom, Alfea and Beatrix? Could it be a ploy for power? Or something even more sinister.

Many believe Rosallnd’s intentions might require Bloom’s friends as well as the possible royal.





Why is the Alfea School for Fairies in Solaria?

Since the entire show is based on the original Winx Club, why is Alfea in the continent of Solaria?

In the original Stella’s parents were in a strained relationship and subsequently divorced. Yet in this adaptation it seems like Queen Luna has more authority on Alfea than the headmistress herself?

What happened to Aster Del?

Aster Dele is a barren and lifeless town which was once populated by blood witches. Its name, ‘Aster’ is Latin for stars whereas Del usually serves as a preposition ‘from’.

While it was revealed that Roslland tricked the teachers under her wings, into killing its entire population with convergence magic, her motives for wanting them dead continues to elude.

Why is Musa the fairy of emotions?

The problem fans have with Musa’s casting is the fact that she has become a fairy of emotions, one that hides away and cowers at the site of having to ‘deal’.

Winx Club on the other hand stood behind the belief that fairies are the ones to watch over the multiple realms with devotion, even at the expense of self-sacrifice.