BTS’s Suga updates worried ARMYs on his shoulder surgery

BTS’s Suga has had fans worried about the state of his health following shoulder surgery and it appears ARMYs finally have an update.

The update came after a worried ARMY took to Weverse and uploaded a heartfelt message for Suga.



Almost immediately thereafter Suga took to his own account and explained, I’m getting shock-wave therapy treatments now…I will be back soon!

This is not the first time the singer spilled the beans behind his shoulder surgery. A couple of months ago Suga took to Weverse and explained “Physical therapy is painful, I work hard at it, so you don’t have to worry much.”