Sabrina Carpenter showcases her talent in new music video for ‘Skin’

Sabrina Carpenter recently dropped a brand new music video for Skin, all in an effort to visually address the “dramatic ups and downs of love.”
The video features a cameo by 26-year-old actor Gavin Leatherwood who plays her love interest.
This music video released barely a week after rumors regarding her deteriorating relationship with High School Musical star Olivia Rodrigo took social media by storm.
Many initially speculated Carpenter’s song was a response to Rodrigo’s alleged name calling tactics, however, all were put to rest after the singer was forced to publically address the growing conspiracy theories.