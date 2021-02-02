Sabrina Carpenter showcases her talent in new music video for ‘Skin’

Sabrina Carpenter recently dropped a brand new music video for Skin, all in an effort to visually address the “dramatic ups and downs of love.”



The video features a cameo by 26-year-old actor Gavin Leatherwood who plays her love interest.

Check it out below:

This music video released barely a week after rumors regarding her deteriorating relationship with High School Musical star Olivia Rodrigo took social media by storm.



Many initially speculated Carpenter’s song was a response to Rodrigo’s alleged name calling tactics, however, all were put to rest after the singer was forced to publically address the growing conspiracy theories.