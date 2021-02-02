When Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza interrupted their meal for a fan

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik pose with a fan. Photo:Aatif Nawaz Twitter account

There are some celebrities who surprise their fans every now and then by being humble and down-to-earth. Turns out, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are those types of celebrities who treat their fans nicely.

Malik turned 40 years old, a day ago, on February 1 and received warm wishes from friends and fans on social media.

Cricket commentator Aatif Nawaz also wished the all-rounder on Twitter and with it, shared his two encounters with the cricketer.

According to Nawaz, the only two times that he met Malik, the former Pakistan skipper was eating. The second time, years later when he met Malik with his wife, he was again eating.

However, the two were nice enough to ignore their Nandos meal and pose for a picture with the fan.

"I met Shoaib Malik twice. Once when I was 15. Once when I was 25. Both times he was eating. There aren't many celebs who'd interrupt their Nandos meal to take a photo with a fan. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza did. Happy Birthday @realshoaibmalik. A great guy from Day 1," he tweeted.



