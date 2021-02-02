‘Black Panther’ TV series reportedly coming to Disney+

'Black Panther' writer and director Ryan Coogler is to helm the spinoff

Marvel fans are in for some good news as a Black Panther television series is reportedly in the works at Disney+.

According to a report by the Wrap, the film’s writer and director Ryan Coogler is to helm the spinoff of the 2018-released Marvel flick which will bring into focus the Kingdom of Wakanda.

Details about characters, old or new, have yet to be disclosed.

The spinoff is part of the multiple projects that are currently under works from Coogler following his new five-year deal with Disney.

Meanwhile, the Black Panther franchise will continue without the lead hero Chadwick Boseman who left the future of the character hanging after his tragic demise last year from cancer.

Disney has clarified that it will not recast the role of Black Panther but would focus instead on other characters.