Meghan Markle left palace ‘baffled’ after recent name-change statement

Meghan Markle’s recent clarification about son Archie’s birth certificate has left Buckingham Palace taken aback.



As per the latest intel, Buckingham Palace was left “baffled” after the Duchess of Sussex’s rep clarified that it was the Firm’s decision to change her name on the birth certificate, not her or Prince Harry’s.

A palace source told Page Six: “This is totally baffling. The Palace did not dictate anything, this amendment was made by staff within their former office at Kensington Palace and higher-ups at Buckingham Palace were always kept in the loop.”

Another source told the outlet: “The birth certificate was changed by the former Office of The Duke and Duchess to ensure consistency in the name and title of The Duchess of Sussex with other private documents.”

Earlier a spokesperson for the pair had said: “The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex.”