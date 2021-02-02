Angelina Jolie to auction off her and Brad Pitt's sweet memory: A painting by Winston Churchill

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has decided to sale her and Brad Pitt's owned precious collection on Christie’s auction dedicated to modern British artists.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife will put the Moroccan landscape painting 'Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque' on larger Christie’s sale, revealed Nick Orchard - head of Christie's modern British art department.

UK prime minister Winston Churchill reportedly created the painting after the Casablanca Conference, which brought together the heads of two states in Marrakesh to discuss strategies of defeating Nazi Germany.

A per reports, Churchill gave the painting of Marrakech’s largest mosque to Roosevelt, whose son sold it years later. Having circulated among numerous buyers, the masterpiece of art was acquired by Jolie-Pitt family in 2011.

The painting, which was created in 1943 during World War II, could fetch $3.4 million. The auction take place ext month.

'Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque' is a part of the art collection Angelina Jolie collected with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.