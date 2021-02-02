Emily Blunt calls Jennifer Aniston a queen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Emily Blunt on Sunday called herself and Jennifer Aniston 'Queens" as she shared a picture with the "Friends" star on Instagram .
Taking to Instagram she posted the photo with a caption that read, "Two queens".
Thousands of people liked the post and hundreds others left comments on the picture showing the two divas.