Mon Feb 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 2, 2021

Emily Blunt calls Jennifer Aniston a queen

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 02, 2021

Emily Blunt on Sunday called herself and Jennifer Aniston 'Queens" as she shared a picture with the "Friends" star on Instagram .

Taking to Instagram she posted the photo with a caption that read, "Two queens".

Thousands of people liked the post and hundreds others left comments on the picture showing the two divas.


