Prince Philip devastated after 'fatal error' about royal tradition tarnishes image

Prince Philip's was a 'fatal error' cost him the reputation of the royal family

Prince Philip was desperate to save the diminishing popularity of the royal family back in the 60s by suggesting to make a documentary, in order to appeal to the public.



The documentary disappeared just three years after it was recorded after Queen Elizabeth banned it for good.

As described by royal expert Clive Irving, it was a 'fatal error' on Prince Philip's part.

“That was a fatal error in his thinking. It ran counter to a core belief about what kept the monarchy viable," he told Daily Beast.

“The essence of the brand was majesty. It was an inexact word describing a quality of appearance and stature supposedly attained only by birth. “And there was no new bargain made with the public in which they would suddenly feel ‘part of the system," Irving added.