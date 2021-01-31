Meghan Markle strips Archie’s birth certificate of her name in ‘unprecedented’ move

Meghan Markle’s decision to have her name removed from baby Archie’s birth certificate analyzed by experts.

Speculations as to the parents intentions behind the change were discussed at length by royal expert Ingrid Seward.

During her interview with The Sun she claimed, “For a royal to change a birth certificate is unprecedented but to remove forenames is remarkable.”

The expert also added, “Perhaps this is another sign they were desperate to do something different to the Cambridges” or a subtle nod to Princess Diana who chose to have “Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales” written on her children’s birth certificates.