‘Like father like son’, Engin Altan Duzyatan aka ‘Ertugrul’ enjoys snowfall with Emir

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul mesmerized his fans with a sweet photo of him alongwith son Emir Aras Duzyatan from their recent getaway where the father-son duo enjoyed snowfall.



Taking to Instagram, Engin Altan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, posted the photo with five years old son from the trip of a snowy region.

‘Ertugrul’ captioned the picture ‘Like father like son..” followed by a high voltage emoticon.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time and fans can’t stop gushing over them.

Engin Altan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar also dropped a lovely comment in Turkish saying “My dears.”

Recently, Engin and his family visited a snowy region and treated fans with adorable pictures and videos from their getaway and the latest photo seems to be from the same trip.