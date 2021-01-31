‘Like father like son’, Engin Altan Duzyatan aka ‘Ertugrul’ enjoys snowfall with Emir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul mesmerized his fans with a sweet photo of him alongwith son Emir Aras Duzyatan from their recent getaway where the father-son duo enjoyed snowfall.
Taking to Instagram, Engin Altan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, posted the photo with five years old son from the trip of a snowy region.
‘Ertugrul’ captioned the picture ‘Like father like son..” followed by a high voltage emoticon.
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time and fans can’t stop gushing over them.
Engin Altan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar also dropped a lovely comment in Turkish saying “My dears.”
Recently, Engin and his family visited a snowy region and treated fans with adorable pictures and videos from their getaway and the latest photo seems to be from the same trip.