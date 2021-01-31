close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 31, 2021

Mehwish Hayat describes ‘friend’ as ‘one who listens, doesn’t judge, and somehow makes everything all right’

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 31, 2021
Mehwish Hayat describes ‘friend’ as ‘one who listens, doesn’t judge, and somehow makes everything all right’

Mehwish Hayat has described ‘friend’ as one who listens, doesn’t judge, and somehow makes everything all right.

The Load wedding actress shared an adorable photo with her pal with caption ‘Friend’ both in Urdu and English.

Mehwish defined the friend as “One who listens, doesn’t judge, and somehow makes everything all right.”

She further said ‘[Friend is] a person who knows that you are completely insane, but loves you anyway."

‘[Friend is] family you choose,” the actress further added.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz