Billie Eilish reveals the name of her favourite TV show

Billie Eilish on Saturday revealed the release date for upcoming documentary.
The singer, while answering fans questions on Instagram, said that the documentary titled "The World's A Little Blurry" will be out on February 26, 2021.
During the question and answer session, she also revealed the name of her favorite show.