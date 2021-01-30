WhatsApp rolls out new web update

WhatsApp's icon can be seen on a phone's screen. — AFP/File

WhatsApp has rolled out a new web update — 2.21.2.16 — for its Android version, WABetaInfo said on Saturday.



According to the platform, web updates include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions submitted to Play Store — more like a final beta.

"If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.2.16, because it's a build reserved to everyone," it said.



Although, if a person isn't a beta tester and wants to know if there is anything new in the recently rolled out update, the could visit WABetainfo's Android page.

Moreover, users can download the latest web release for Android from the official WhatsApp website.

