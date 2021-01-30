The Weeknd is ‘forgetting all about award shows’ after Grammys snub

Highly-celebrated singer The Weeknd is still disgruntled over his Grammys snub.



During his recent interview with Billboard, the Blinding Lights crooner, 30, iterated that he is no longer fazed by him getting slighted by the Recording Academy.

“Forget awards shows,” said The Weeknd who was born as Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

“Look, I personally don’t care anymore. I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I want the Grammy!’ It’s just that this happened, and I’m down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again. I suck at giving speeches anyways. Forget awards shows,” he said.

While he flaunted his indifferences during the interview, the singer did not shy away from taking a dig at the Academy by comparing it to a “sucker punch.”

“I use a sucker punch as an analogy. Because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere. I definitely felt … I felt things. I don’t know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, ‘What happened?’” he said.

The Weeknd’s 2020-released album After Hours included a certified-platinum single, Blinding Lights which stayed in Billboard Hot 100’s Top 5 and Top 10 for a record-breaking 43 weeks.

“We did everything right, I think. I’m not a cocky person. I’m not arrogant. People told me I was going to get nominated. The world told me. Like, ‘This is it; this is your year.’ We were all very confused,” he said.