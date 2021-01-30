Prince Harry didn’t approve of Kate Middleton after Prince William married her

Prince Harry became quite critical of his older brother Prince William after he got married to Kate Middleton.



According to royal commentator Katie Nicholl, the Duke of Sussex thought Kate was keeping William "a bit too much on the straight and narrow.”

She told Channel 5 that it took a while for Kate to win over her brother-in-law. "Harry took some winning over. I think sometimes he felt that Kate was a bit straight and kept his brother a bit too much on the straight and narrow.”

"I do remember Harry telling one of their friends ‘he has become too boring’,” she said.

Earlier, Nicholl spoke to True Royalty TV about Harry and William’s relationship and where they currently stand. “I want to make it clear that this friendship or relationship is not what it once was. It has come under unbearable strain,” she said.

"This time last year they weren’t talking to each other. William was so angry with Harry that he did not even go to that lunch ahead of the Sandringham summit,” she continued.

"That is how bad things were but then you fast forward a year and look at now, they spent the holiday season in touch and presents were exchanged. But there is an ocean between them, there is a big time difference and there is a distance between them still,” she added.