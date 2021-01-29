Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement rumour over huge diamond sparkler

Machine Gun Kelly wants to marry Megan Fox and he wants her to have his baby, a source spilled

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have sent fans into a frenzy after the actress was seen flaunting a huge diamond ring during a recent outing.



On January 28, the couple was photographed arriving at Rockefeller Center where MGK was rehearing, and Megan’s massive diamond ring caught all the attention.



Although, the Transformers actress tried to hide the ring by holding on to a black jacket and carrying a blue water bottle, the multi-carat stunning sparkler shone through.

Megan and Kelly have been madly in love with each other ever since they started dating, with the former even admitting she feels the rapper is her 'twin flame.'

MGK "wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly. Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love," a source earlier told HollywoodLife.